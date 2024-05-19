‘Had left worldly life’: TV actor Gurucharan Singh who went missing last month returns home

NEW DELHI: Actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi’s character in TV serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, returned home on Friday after remaining incommunicado for 24 days.

According to a police officer, Singh went for a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.

He returned home early Friday, the police officer said, adding that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

“Gurucharan Singh came back home. It was revealed that he was facing trouble in his personal & professional life and therefore had gone on a spiritual journey...He later realised that he should return home...We recorded his judicial statement yesterday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

A case of abduction was lodged by the Delhi Police last month after the 50-year-old actor, who is a resident of Delhi, went missing before catching a flight from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to the officer, the FIR was registered under Section 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code after which they had initiated an investigation into the matter.

Singh’s father had lodged a missing complaint saying his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8.30 pm and since then he had been missing. “The actor had left his home in Delhi to take a flight for Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai, neither he returned to his home and his phone was also unreachable,” the complaint read.