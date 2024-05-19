Stars and turncoats in Bengal

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress is contesting all seats except one on a stronger wicket since it won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 with a comfortable margin.

Barrackpore is an exception because BJP’s Arjun Singh won the seat in 2019, but he switched to the TMC in 2022, but was back in the saffron fold before the 2024 polls.

Seven parliamentary seats are up for grabs in the May 20 elections. They are Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh. In Bangaon, the battleground is set for a fierce contest between Biswajit Das Shantanu Thakur of the BJP, and Pradip Biswas of INC-CPM.

Intensifying her attack on BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state will avenge the “injustice” of the BJP and the “anti-Bengalis will be washed away for sure.” Banerjee in a post on her X handle said, “It is a sin to block the funds earmarked for development of the poor but continue splurging money on spreading propaganda”.

The TMC supremo had been vocal about alleged non-payment of Central dues to the state under various schemes like MNREGA (100 days work) and PM Awas Yojana (housing) for the last three years totalling more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore. “Bengal will avenge this injustice by the BJP”, she said, adding “The people of Jhargram, Ghatal and Medinipur have given a clear message -- the Bishorjon of Bangla-Birodhis is certain!”