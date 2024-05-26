In South Delhi, BJP workers sideline INDIA bloc, dominate ground presence

NEW DELHI: In the South Delhi constituency, the dominance of BJP party workers on the ground was evident on polling day. Saffron-clad workers helped voters figure out their respective booths, cleared confusion and gave directions, while AAP workers could barely be seen.

Most voters could be seen stopping by the booths set up by booth-level agents from the BJP before heading over to their respective polling booths.

In fact, when voters approached police and security personnel regarding any confusion regarding the poll process, they would promptly be directed towards the BJP booths.

However, in the Muslim-dominated areas of Tughlakabad and Sangam Vihar, the presence of BJP workers was somewhat muted.

Violations of the poll code were also rampant, with booth-level agents handing out voter slips that contained promotional material that could be used to influence voters.

These slips listed the voter’s name, age, gender, residential address, and the polling booth details where their votes are registered.

The Election Commission's (EC) handbook clearly outlines the proper use of voter slips. Political parties and candidates may issue unofficial identity slips containing only the voter’s name and serial number, part number of the electoral roll, and the polling station’s serial number and name.

These slips must be on plain white paper and should not include the candidate’s name, party name, election symbol, slogans, or any exhortation to vote for a particular party or candidate, as stated in guideline 7.17.2 of the handbook.