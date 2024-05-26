Lok Sabha polls: A unique day for first-timers, senior citizens in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Nandini, an 18-year-old, appeared very excited after she emerged from the polling station having cast her first vote.
“It is a novel experience and I am grateful for it. I read up on every party, their candidates, contributions to the country and poll promises before casting my vote, so that I may fulfil my duty as an informed citizen,” says the young elector.
Aniket and Dhruv Choudhary woke up early on Saturday morning to perform their duties as ‘first-time citizens’. So did numerous other first-time voters who chose to arrive at polling booths early in the morning to exercise their franchise.
Anticipation was high in young eyes as they entered polling booths, determined to influence the future of their country and their own by asserting their opinions. Such were the scenes at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at New Usmanpur.
“Cast your vote for the nation’s development; not for the personal benefits,” said another 18-year-old Sidhi who has travelled from Gwalior to Delhi only to cast her first vote.
“What difference will one vote make? I don’t know. But atleast I am getting the opportunity to contribute towards my nation’s future and express my opinion. I will definitely vote,” were the wise words of 19-year-old Nidhi.
Meanwhile, senior voters were among the earliest to flock at polling stations on Saturday morning. Braving the scorching heat and their individual struggles, even those who have voted countless times in the past, reached booths to be express themselves once more, clearly determined and equally opinionated.
60-year-old Guddi left home at seven in the morning to cast her vote in Mukundpur, northeast Delhi. After voting, she will head to her job at the hotel. Guddi, a mother of two daughters, and without a husband, seemed unhappy with the incumbent regime.
“This government has done nothing for me; I had to struggle a lot for my pension, spend Rs 3000 before I finally received it,” she says.
However, Guddi was satisfied with the preparations at the polling booth. Adequate arrangements have been made, they have provided fans and water, she said.
80-year-old Bimo Devi was proped on her walking stick as she emerged from the polling booth after casting her vote. Living with her family in Model Town, Chandni Chowk, Bimo Devi enjoys walking by herself; so she came to vote early.
Rampal left his home in UP and now lives in the city, working as a labourer. Before he rushed to work after casting his vote, he said, “Unemployment is increasing, there are hardly jobs and sources of income; only false promises.”