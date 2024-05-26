Lok Sabha polls: A unique day for first-timers, senior citizens in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Nandini, an 18-year-old, appeared very excited after she emerged from the polling station having cast her first vote.

“It is a novel experience and I am grateful for it. I read up on every party, their candidates, contributions to the country and poll promises before casting my vote, so that I may fulfil my duty as an informed citizen,” says the young elector.

Aniket and Dhruv Choudhary woke up early on Saturday morning to perform their duties as ‘first-time citizens’. So did numerous other first-time voters who chose to arrive at polling booths early in the morning to exercise their franchise.

Anticipation was high in young eyes as they entered polling booths, determined to influence the future of their country and their own by asserting their opinions. Such were the scenes at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at New Usmanpur.

“Cast your vote for the nation’s development; not for the personal benefits,” said another 18-year-old Sidhi who has travelled from Gwalior to Delhi only to cast her first vote.

“What difference will one vote make? I don’t know. But atleast I am getting the opportunity to contribute towards my nation’s future and express my opinion. I will definitely vote,” were the wise words of 19-year-old Nidhi.