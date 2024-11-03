India committed to global norms on disaster risk cut, financing: PK Mishra

In the statement, the MHA said that with the active involvement of the Indian delegation, a consensus could be arrived at on finalising the first ministerial declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

It further said that during various sessions, Mishra shared the progress made by the Government of India in reducing disaster risks and enhancing the level of disaster financing in the country.

Mishra also informed participants about India’s proactive approach to disaster risk reduction on five priorities of the ‘DRRWG’, “which were enunciated during India’s presidency of G20” including early warning systems, disaster resilient infrastructure, DRR financing, resilient recovery and nature-based solutions.

On disaster-resilient infrastructure, Mishra about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global initiative of Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, which now has 40 countries and seven international organisations as its members, the MHA said.

It said, “The Indian delegation also participated in a troika meeting with the ministers of Brazil and South Africa. They also held bilateral meetings with ministers from Brazil and other countries, including Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Germany, and heads of invited international organisations.”

In a discussion over extreme heat, Mishra shared India’s experience and steps being taken, including the focus on promoting traditional practices, to suit local conditions. He also congratulated Brazil on its continuation of the DRRWG and scaling it up to the ministerial level and affirmed India’s support to South Africa on DRRWG during their G20 presidency next year.