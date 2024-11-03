L-G’s bus marshal jibe at Delhi CM Atishi on pollution

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Saturday questioned the city government about the delay in reappointment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) who were supposed to join an anti-pollution campaign. In a letter to CM Atishi, the L-G stated that the timely reinstatement of CDVs, who were earlier engaged as bus marshals before their termination last year, would have helped fight pollution.

“Today, air pollution is at its peak, and if their reinstatement had been done in time, it would certainly have helped in addressing this situation, along with ensuring their welfare,” his letter read.

He urged Atishi to start employing them immediately, which was expected from November 1, pointing out to the CM that her officials have missed the deadline.

On October 24, Saxena had issued directions for deploying the CDVs in the government’s winter action plan for mitigating air pollution over the next four months.

The delay in the reappointment appears to be building up as a fresh flashpoint between the L-G and the city government. Rajniwas has already slammed the “unnecessary politicisation” of the matter by AAP leaders.

“Before Diwali, I had written a letter seeking a proposal from the government about the regularization of CDVs from November 1,” said the L-G.

“There has been unnecessary political maneuvering by your party and its leaders. It is regrettable that I have not received any proposal from the government,” he said.

“You may continue to claim credit or engage in politics, but a further delay in decisions related to the welfare of these poor and helpless people would not be justifiable in any way,” the letter read.

Last month, the government passed a cabinet note for immediate reinstatement of bus marshals.