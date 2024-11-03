Railways clean up 20K km tracks, turns waste into art

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways cleaned up more than 20,000 kilometres of tracks, collected over 4,000 tonnes of waste and 710 tonnes of plastic during a fortnight-long special cleanliness drive, officials said the Saturday.

As part of the drive, the railways also established “waste to arts selfi points” at 452 stations to encourage public participation and raise awareness about cleanliness.

“The drive was undertaken not only to enhance the aesthetics of railway stations and tracks, but also highlight the importance of environmental conservation and waste management in the rail network, reflecting the railways’ commitment to maintaining a cleaner and greener environment for passengers,” a railway ministry statement said.

The railways covered 45.20 crore square metres of areas during the drive, including cleaning of 20,182 kms of tracks. The statement said 7,285 stations, 2,754 trains and 18,331 offices were covered for cleanliness during the drive in which 465,723 people were engaged.