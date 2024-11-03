Sugar restriction in early childhood can cut diabetes risk by 35%: Journal

NEW DELHI: Cutting down on sugar in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life — right from conception to two years — seems to reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases in adult life, according to a latest study.

The study published in the journal Science found that cutting down the intake of sugar in early life reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 35%, and hypertension by 20% and delayed disease onset by four and two years.

According to Dr Arun Gupta, convener, Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest, “The study point to reducing sugar intake both during pregnancy and early childhood as this can have life-long impact on human health.”

The study by University of Southern California found 30% reduction in the risk of obesity among sugar-rationed kids.

Researchers analysed around 60,000 people impacted due to sugar rationing in the UK in September 1953, when it was recovering from World War 2.

It found that in-utero exposure to sugar rationing was enough to lower risks, but disease protection increased with length of exposure after birth.

Rationing restricted sugar intake to levels within current dietary guidelines, yet consumption nearly doubled immediately post-rationing, the researchers found.

Basing their findings on the UK BioBank data, the researchers compared adults conceived just before or after rationing ended. The analysis showed that the first 1,000 days of life is a crucial period that shapes a person’s future health. The “natural experiment” helped researchers find that the key difference was the sugar exposure during the first 1,000 days.

The mother’s diet during pregnancy was important, with a third of low-sugar diet affecting the baby while still in the womb. The greatest health improvements, however, were seen when sugar-rationing was cut down when the baby was in the womb and when the baby was weaned onto solid foods.

WHO GUIDELINES

Children aged under two should consume no added sugars

Adults should aim to limit their added sugar intake to 7 teaspoons per day

Adults should not consume more than 12 teaspoons, or 50g of sugar