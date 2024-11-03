Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Ranchi today

RANCHI: Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is preparing to release the party’s manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi this Sunday. During the event, the party is expected to announce 300 units of free electricity and plans to connect 1.25 crore homes to solar energy.

Shah reached Jharkhand earlier on Saturday. He is scheduled to address three consecutive rallies in Simaria, Barkattha and Ghatshila on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister and Co-election in-charge for Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said,“When Amit Shah releases the manifesto in Ranchi, you will learn about other issues as well.

Currently, the party’s major campaign issues include the Gogo Didi Yojana, providing 2.87 lakh employments to youths, offering homes homes to 21 lakh women, removing Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand, and making gas cylinders available to the women in Rs 5,000, along with providing them two free gas cylinders every year,” he added.

Besides meeting the top BJP leaders to review the poll preparedness, Shah is also likely to meet those disgruntled party leaders who had filed nominations against the official party candidates and withdrew their names following the visit of the Assam CM.

While CM Sarma managed to persuade ex-minister Satyanand Jha ‘Batul’ and Virendra Mandal, he failed to convince Niranjan Rai and Misir Kujur.