Don’t act like animals, CM Chandrababu Naidu warns netizens for inappropriate posts on social media

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave stern warning to those who are posting inappropriate posts using social media saying if any one behaves like an animal, the government is going to treat them like an animal.

This warning came in the back ground of the ongoing social media postings related arrests and the dissatisfaction among the ruling NDA coalition party leaders on police action. While addressing the media in temple city Srisailam after successfully launching the sea plane demo Chandrababu said ‘’we will give respect to those who are courteous. If you are coming after women and assassinating their character we will be very firm."

Recalling the times when he has dealt with terrorists, tackled those who incite religious hatred.. now there will be no compromise in dealing with the social media warriors who are not following the laws.

He has also given a warning to police personal saying ‘’if you compromise with the accused, it would be last day in duty for you’’.

Expressing his firm stand on maintaining Law and Order in the state he said it is very important to make AP peaceful to get investments in sectors like tourism, which give create more jobs. “I am not ready to loose jobs for you” he emphasized.

“You may have no respect for your family members, be it your mother or sister. But, I have respect for them. Do not post anything which disrespects the women including the wives and daughters of YSR Congress Party. I will not tolerate if it happens," he added.

He requested not to forget the culture and civility and be human.

On Monday Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan publicly expressed his critical remarks on Home Minister and Police Department, he has suggested taking swift action on malicious posts on women.