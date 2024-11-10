Jaipur Diary: Sharma finds self in a fix after a slip during rally

RLP chief faces BJP wrath over remarks

The by-elections to be held on seven seats in Rajasthan have now become interesting. On the famous Khinvsar seat, BJP leader Jyoti Mirdha has cornered Nagaur MP and RLP chief Beniwal over the objectionable statement made on Congress leader Divya Maderna. It is worth noting that Beniwal had contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Congress. Whereas in the assembly by-election, Congress did not form an alliance with him and Beniwal has fielded his wife Kanika Beniwal.. Mirdha said that if he (Hanuman Beniwal) does not respect women at home, then what can people outside expect from him.

Sharma finds self in a fix after a slip during rally

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has once again found himself in the spotlight after a verbal slip during a recent election rally. Sharma mistakenly claimed that even Rahul Gandhi and his father couldn’t remove Article 370 from Kashmir, sparking a viral reaction online, as BJP actively supports Article 370’s removal. Quick to respond, Sharma corrected his statement with the media, but not before social media took notice. This isn’t Sharma’s first gaffe; he has been consistently making headlines with similar blunders since he has became CM.

Tiger attacks continue in Ranthambore

Tiger attacks continue to haunt Ranthambore National Park. Only recently, a tourist visiting the famous Trinetra Ganesh temple narrowly escaped a tiger attack, suffering a scratch on his hand. The culprit? A young cub of the tigress Arrowhead. The forest department quickly responded, deploying extra security for temple-goers and tourists. This incident follows a tragic attack on November 2, when a tiger killed a local man. Later, the villagers killed that tiger. Following this, when the department became alert about the safety of tigers, shockingly, an audit revealed 26 tigers are unaccounted for in the park, sparking a high-level search.

