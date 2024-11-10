Minor NEET aspirant held hostage,raped by teachers for months in UP

NEW DELHI: A minor girl preparing for her medical entrance exam NEET, was allegedly held hostage and raped by two teachers of a coaching institute for over six months in Kanpur, the police said on Saturday.

Sahil Siddiqui (32), who taught biology, and Vikas Porwal (39), a chemistry instructor, in the coaching institute have been arrested.

“The two have been booked for rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act,” said a police officer.

Siddiqui was recently arrested after CCTV footage captured him making sexual advances towards another student.