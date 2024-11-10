Minor NEET aspirant held hostage,raped by teachers for months in UP

NEW DELHI: A minor girl preparing for her medical entrance exam NEET, was allegedly held hostage and raped by two teachers of a coaching institute for over six months in Kanpur, the police said on Saturday.
Sahil Siddiqui (32), who taught biology, and Vikas Porwal (39), a chemistry instructor, in the coaching institute have been arrested.
“The two have been booked for rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act,” said a police officer.
Siddiqui was recently arrested after CCTV footage captured him making sexual advances towards another student.
The survivor belongs to Fatehpur and was 17-year-old when the incident occurred. In her complaint, she told the police that in December 2022, Siddiqui invited her to a New Year’s gathering at a friend’s place in the Makdi-Khera area of Kalyanpur, assuring her that other students would also attend.
She said upon arriving at Siddiqui’s flat, she found none there. The survivor stated that Siddiqui drugged her by lacing her soft drink with sedatives and raped her. He also did video-recording, she said.
The survivor said Siddiqui allegedly held her hostage in his flat for over six months and repeatedly raped her. She was also allegedly threatened that her clips would be shared if she divulged anything.
She was also allegedly forced to attend parties. During one of these gatherings, she was sexually assaulted by Porwal.