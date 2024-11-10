Odisha gangrape survivor’s medical report awaited: Police

CUTTACK: Days after six persons including a minor arrested for allegedly gang raping a 19-year-old college girl, police on Saturday sent the seized apparels of victim and all the accused persons to State Forensic Science Laboratory(SFSL) in Bhubaneswar for necessary examination.

Beside the apparels, they have also sent 5 mobile phones seized from the possession of the arrested accused persons to SFSL for required verification.

“Necessary medical examination of the victim has also been conducted. We are waiting for the report of the victim’s medical examination. Basing on FIR and statement of the victim investigation was carried out and all the accused persons involved in raping and blackmailing her have been arrested. The facts, evidence and witnesses collected during the course of investigation conducted so far are sufficient for conviction of the arrested accused persons,” said a senior police officer adding that police would file charge sheet in the case soon.

Meanwhile, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous on Saturday met DGP and handed over a letter urging him for comprehensive inquiry into delayed FIR lodging and ensuring women’s safety in Cuttack.

The victim sought assistance at multiple police station including Purighat, Sadar and Barang but was unable to have her FIR registered until she reached Badambadi police station. This delay is alarming and raises serious concern about the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies, stated Sofia in her letter while requesting a thorough inquiry into the matter to understand why the FIR was not registered at the initial police stations and to identify any procedural lapses that may have contributed to the delay.

Six people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping the college student several times and videographing the act in Cuttack district, police said on Friday. The accused also included her boyfriend.

The college student claimed that she had gone to a cafe within Purighat Police Station limits in Cuttack during the Dussehra festival to celebrate her birthday, and her boyfriend, allegedly with help of the cafe owner, captured in his phone some of their intimate moments there.