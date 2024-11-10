Out of 19 key positions, 10 lying vacant in NMC for months, shows RTI reply

Out of the 19 positions, 10 are vacant, including that of the president of two autonomous bodies, the ministry said, adding applications have been invited to fill the posts.

NMC, an autonomous body, has 33 members. Chairman Dr BN Gangadhar was appointed full-time in July after working as an officiating head since September last year.

Apart from working as the officiating head, he also held the position of president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), which determines the procedure for rating medical institutions, carries out inspections, and grants permission to new medical institutions. While the MARB has a president and a part-time member, the other four positions need to be filled.

Two of the five positions in the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), which determines the standards of medical education at the postgraduate and super-specialty levels, are vacant. Three out of five positions are vacant in the Undergraduate Medical Education Board. At present, it does not have a president and is run by two part-time members.