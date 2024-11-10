PM Modi takes ‘ATM for royal family’ swipe at Congress

“Congress is well aware that the more the country weakens, the more they will strengthen themselves. Congress creates a divide between various castes. It never let our castes unite. If our castes do not stay united and remain in conflict with each other, Congress will take advantage of it,” he said. “Congress will take away the rights of SCs. This is their conspiracy and character. You have to stay united. Remember, ‘Ek hai toh safe hai,” Modi added. He criticised the Congress’s approach to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy. “I challenge the shahi parivar of Congress to prove if they ever visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s panchteerth,” he said.

Modi has coined the term panchteerth to denote Amedbkar birthplace in Mhow, the place in London where he stayed while studying in the UK, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism, his Mahaparinirvan Sthal’ in Delhi, and Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Mumbai.

People of Haryana foiled the conspiracy of Congress by following the Ek hai to safe hai’ (we are safe if we are united) mantra, Modi said. “I have come to seek your blessings for the BJP-led Mahayuti,” he said. On this day in 2019, the Supreme Court of the country gave its verdict on Ram Temple. This date of November 9 will also be remembered because after the decision of the Supreme Court, people of every religion showed great sensitivity, Modi said.