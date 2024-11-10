Ram temple in Ayodhya likely to miss June deadline, to be ready by September 2025

Mishra said that 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red Bansi Paharpur stones would have to be used in the temple’s outer wall. “The stones have arrived in Ayodhya but there is a shortage of carvers,” he added. He also noted that some stones on the first floor appeared weak in density. “Those will be replaced with makrana marble and the work on first floor along with other portions is on.”

The Temple Construction Committee chairman also shared with media persons that all the statues to be installed in different parts of the temple premises were under process in Jaipur and would be completed by December. “These include the statue of Ram Darbar, statues for seven temples on the premises, and statues for six temples on the outer wall.

“The statues will arrive in Ayodhya by December end. A decision will then be made on their placement. Two statues of Ram Lalla, already accepted by the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Sthal Trust, will also be installed at pre-decided locations. There was a renewed discussion about making the Ram temple exit route more accessible.