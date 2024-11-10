Soon, travel on fast lane from Gurugram to Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region (NCR) is all set to witness a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a semi-high speed rail corridor, stretching from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram to Noida Sector-142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida, passing through Bata Chowk in Faridabad.

The 60-kilometre corridor is projected to feature eight intermediate stations, with an estimated total project cost of around Rs 15,000 crore.

Once completed, the RRTS corridor is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in NCR.