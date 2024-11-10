Soon, travel on fast lane from Gurugram to Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region (NCR) is all set to witness a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a semi-high speed rail corridor, stretching from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram to Noida Sector-142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida, passing through Bata Chowk in Faridabad.
The 60-kilometre corridor is projected to feature eight intermediate stations, with an estimated total project cost of around Rs 15,000 crore.
Once completed, the RRTS corridor is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in NCR.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini recently met with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal in Delhi to discuss the expansion of the metro and the construction of the RRTS corridor. They also explored options for extending RRTS connectivity between Sarai Kale Khan and Karnal, as well as extending the metro line from Gurugram to AIIMS in Badsa.
Meanwhile, there is an ongoing assessment to connect IGIA with key NCR locations, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Jewar Airport, through the RRTS network. The plan proposes two distinct lines, starting from Palam Vihar in Gurugram, to improve connectivity across the region. Another proposed extension aims to connect Sarai Kale Khan to Dharuhera, Bawal, and Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan.
For the proposed metro line extension from Gurugram Sector-56 to Panchgaon, the Haryana government will cover
the expenses. Upon receiving the project’s Detailed Project Report, the Centre is likely to approve it.