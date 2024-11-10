Temple theft cases surge in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat, a surge in burglaries is hitting not only homes left vacant during Diwali vacations but also temples, according to government data.

Over the past three years, thieves have stolen a total of Rs 4.93 crore in cash and valuables from temples across the state.

Gujarat reported 501 temple theft incidents: 151 temples were targeted in 2020-21, 178 in 2021-22, and 172 in 2022-23. In addition, there were five armed robberies in temples, intensifying concerns over temple security statewide.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker criticized the government, saying the incidents of looting and theft in temples, which hold deep significance for Gujaratis, are being met with little more than promises of CCTV installations by the home department.