Alarm bells ringing, tension in Karnataka town over Waqf

DHARWAD : Marking of Waqf properties in rural areas is dividing communities, threatening the secular way of life in hinterlands. As a testimony to it, in Kalghatagi during a recent protest against the Waqf Board process to mark its properties, pro-Hindu organisations questioned the state government by raising slogans while a person belonging to another community objected to it, leading to a physical fight.

Now, tension prevails in Kalghatagi. Protests and abuse of each other are at their peak since the Waqf started organising adalats to mark its properties. In Kalghatagi, the situation has crossed all limits and the community people are taking things personally, spoiling the brotherhood and social harmony which existed in villages.

A senior police officer said the protest was going on and protesters were shouting slogans and they claimed that the property is of the nation and belongs to none. “They said it is not their fathers’ property. Soon, a person from another community said that the property is also not your fathers’. Thus the protesters charged at him and timely police intervention averted the untoward incident,” he added.

“We have done all the procedures and soon he will be taken into custody. Meetings will also be held with community members to maintain law and order,” he added.

A Hindu activist alleged that the time has come to sort out the problem by teaching corrupt political leaders and their followers a lesson. A few political party leaders are willing to divide the nation into several parts based on colour, religion, caste and others, he alleged.

“If people do not understand and revolt against such people, the days are not far that one may witness ‘street fights’ over reasons which never bothered the common man earlier. Waqf is going to be a big issue in the nation and people who are fighting for minorities are least bothered about our own people who are treated as minorities in other nations,” he added.