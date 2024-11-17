Assault on Army officer, fiance: Odisha extends judicial inquiry deadline to January 31

The officer and his fiancee, who were allegedly assaulted by cops during their visit to Bharatpur police station to complain about a road rage incident on September 15, have appeared before the commission on Thursday and recorded their statements.

Secretary of the commission Suvendu Mohanty said the panel had summoned 16 people including the Army officer, his fiancee, the suspended police officers and the youths accused of assaulting the couple to appear before it. However, suspended IIC Dinakrushna Mishra and four other personnel of the police station were represented by their lawyers.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on November 30.