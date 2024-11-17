Chargesheet filed against director Ranjith

KOCHI: The police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against director Ranjith in a case filed for molesting a Bengali actor in 2009.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case filed the chargesheet at Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The police had registered a case against Ranjith under IPC sections 354 (for outraging the modesty of a woman) and 509 (for acts, words and gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty).

It was in 2009, that the victim reached Kochi to discuss a film project. Ranjith allegedly made sexual advances at his apartment in Kaloor.

The victim came out against the director after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The report has rocked Kerala cinema over revelations of harassment by several actors.