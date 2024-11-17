Dehradun Diary | Kedarnath restoration becoming bypoll issue

While campaigning for the upcoming by-election at Chopta on November 20 for BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal, a former MLA, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami alleged that Congress was unhappy with the development work in Kedarnath.

“Congress leaders are troubled with Kedarnath’s progress. Those who built illegal structures in the state are now concerned about Kedarnath,” Dhami said the drive against the illegal encroachment will remain underway. The Congress has fielded Manoj Rawat, a former journalist, and trying to corner the rulling BJP over its alleged failure to restore the ancient Shiva temple after the 2013 disaster. The bypolls were necessitated after the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rawat this July.

Workshop for villagers on wildlife conflict

In light of the rising human-wildlife conflict, a coordination workshop focussing on reducing and managing human-wildlife conflict was held recently in Jhauparsa village of Udam Singh Nagar district. The event addressed wildlife behaviour, changing habitats, and strategies to tackle the increasing instances of conflict.

“It is essential to educate the villagers on various aspects and points related to the mitigation of this conflict.” Sub-Divisional Forest Officer of Khatima, Sanchita Verma, told this newspaper. The workshop aimed to equip local communities with the knowledge necessary to reduce these conflicts effectively.

IIT Roorkee celebrates Silver Jubilee reunion

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee hosted a three-day Silver Jubilee reunion for the 1999 (B.Arch. 2000) batch. Around 300 alumni and their families gathered to celebrate their connection with the institute. The batch made a contribution of Rs 5 crore for various initiatives, marking the largest donation from a single batch to date.

The support will fund a high-tech ambulance, stadium stands, financial aid for needy students, and other impactful projects. Directors praised the alumni’s enduring bond with the institute, highlighting their transformative impact on future generations.