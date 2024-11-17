First all-women bus depot in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi has made history with the inauguration of its first all-women bus depot, with Sarojini Nagar being renamed the ‘Sakhi Depot’. The renaming of the oldest depot in the city is a tribute to women and a symbol of the changing time in a mainly male-dominated field.

Unveiled by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the depot aims to “break barriers for women”. “The all-women initiative is not just about operating buses, but also about empowering women to take charge in a space where they have traditionally been underrepresented. The depot is just the beginning; we will establish many such depots under the ‘Sakhi’ initiative,” he said.

The ‘Sakhi Depot’ has a total workforce of 223 women, comprising 89 drivers and 134 conductors. It operates a fleet of 70 buses, including 40 air-conditioned and 30 non-AC buses, serving 17 routes across Delhi.

The shift didn’t come without challenges, though. The government has tweaked steps such as revision in the height requirement for drivers. “The original minimum height requirement of 159 cm excluded many aspiring women drivers. In February 2022, the height requirement was reduced to 153 cm,” an official said.

The government also has revamped the existing fleet of buses, equipping them with power steering and adjustable seats. Another hurdle was obtaining Heavy Motor Vehicle licences.

The first batch of 11 women drivers successfully graduated from the programme in August 2022. Currently, 89 women drivers are operating DTC buses.