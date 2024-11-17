Get Friday speeches vetted: Waqf Board head

RAIPUR: In what is decidedly the first such directive anywhere in the country, the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board in the BJP-ruled state issued a circular to the Mutawallis (caretakers) of all mosques asking them to get the sermons they deliver every Friday afternoon before the prayer vetted by it.

Waqf boards are bestowed with the authority to manage and protect Waqf properties in thir respective areas.

“There should not be any political colour in the speeches given ahead of the Jumma namaz every Friday. At times, fatwas are issued from the mosques or support is extended to some political party. Mosques should confine themselves to religious preaching or practices and not become a siyasi adda (political nest). So, I have instructed all Mutawallis to apprise the Waqf Board regarding the contents of their sermons and get our consent,” Chhattisgarh Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj told this newspaper on Saturday.

He contended that he has not overstepped his brief, as mosques and dargahs fall within the ambit of the Waqf Board. Raj said imams have also been asked to create awareness regarding the government’s welfare schemes, especially those meant for the minorities.

The opposition Congress dubbed the directive as an infringement of the religious freedom of minorities. “The state Waqf Board has unjustifiably gone beyond its remit. The Board is meant to oversee the Waqf properties to ensure the Waqf deeds are fulfilled and not dictate terms to religious preachers or imams,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman of the Congress’ media cell.