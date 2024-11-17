Karnataka man kills 14-year-old son for keeping bad company

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father for being in bad company and not going to school at Kashi Nagar in Kumaraswamy Layout police limits in Bengaluru on Friday. The deceased has been identified as R Tejus, a Class 9 student.

His father Ravi Kumar, a carpenter, was arrested on Saturday morning. The boy’s mother works in a garment factory. Tejus was their second child.

Kumar, an alcoholic, reportedly wanted Tejus to study well. But Tejus used to bunk classes and roam around with a group of boys. He was addicted to bad habits and always used to be on his mobile phone.

After learning that Tejus had habits such as smoking and drinking, his father warned him not to do so. Tejus stopped going to school 20 days ago after his father neither got his phone repaired nor bought a new one.

On Friday, Tejus did not go to school and was at home. He was also reportedly drunk when Kumar sought to know why he did not go to school that day. Seeing his son in an inebriated state, Kumar allegedly beat him up with a cricket bat and pushed him against the wall around 8.30 am. Later, Tejus developed health complications and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kumar and his family members then brought the body home and started making funeral arrangements. “Minutes before Tejus body was taken for cremation on Friday afternoon, locals informed police that they suspected foul play in the boy’s death. The police rushed home and took the body to KIMS Hospital for post-mortem. When the police questioned Kumar, he confessed to have killed his son,” a police officer said.