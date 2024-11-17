Military ties robust, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to visit Nepal next week

NEW DELHI: In a reflection of strong military ties, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel will confer the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at a special ceremony in Kathmandu.

Defence sources said Gen Dwivedi would be visiting Nepal next week, marking another significant chapter in the evolving military diplomacy between the two nations.

Indian and the Nepalese Armies share good rapport. “An integral part of the military relationship is the tradition of conferring the honorary rank of General on the respective Chiefs of Army Staff of both countries. General Dwivedi’s visit is expected to further cement this symbolic bond and reaffirm the shared military legacy,” said a source.

The military ties between India and Nepal have flourished over a century of shared history, strategic interests, and cooperation on various security and defence matters.

The ceremony is scheduled at the President’s official residence ‘Shital Niwas’ in Kathmandu in which the Chief of the Army Staff is presented a sword and scroll.

General Dwivedi is also likely to visit Shri Muktinath Temple in Nepal. India’s first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat also wanted to visit the temple. In his memory, a bell named ‘Bipin Bell’ was installed in the temple in February last year.

A large population of Indian ex-servicemen in Nepal plays an important role in strengthening ties between the two nations. Over 88,000 Indian Army veterans live in Nepal.