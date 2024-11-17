Modi praises Araku coffee, Andhra Pradesh initiatives in tribal hamlets

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Araku coffee for its unique aroma and highlighted that it was gaining global recognition.

During a programme held in Bihar’s Jamui to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, he visited the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras installed by Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and examined the products.

A delegation of tribal representatives from Andhra Pradesh’s Paderu ITDA, led by Project Officer (PO) V Abishek, participated in the event. The delegation, including members from Kothaballuguda in Araku Valley mandal, presented an album showcasing various development initiatives implemented in the tribal hamlets. These included schemes for drinking water, road construction, electrification, housing, Aadhaar card distribution, and the Ayushman Bharat programme.

Modi commended the efforts of the ITDA PO in efficiently implementing development initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme.

Abishek informed the Prime Minister that houses for 22,831 PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) families had been sanctioned. “Additionally, 13,973 beneficiaries have received Ayushman Bharat cards, 10,200 caste certificates, 22,170 Aadhaar cards, 1,918 PM Ujjwala gas connections, and 33,387 bank accounts have been opened,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Modi lauded the efforts of tribal communities and initiatives undertaken for their development. He emphasised the importance of preserving the rich tribal culture and traditions while highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts for their welfare.

During a 30-minute interaction with Swabi Ganga, a representative of the tribal community, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of welfare schemes and recalled his earlier interaction with her during the Mann Ki Baat programme in January. Swabi Ganga expressed gratitude on behalf of seven lakh tribal residents, presenting the album as a token of appreciation.