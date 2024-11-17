Shah slams Soren for ‘decline’ in tribal population

RANCHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of facilitating the settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators. He said that these intruders will not only be deported from the country, but their names will also be removed from the voter list.

At a rally in Dumka, Shah urged the people to vote for the BJP in the state if they want to drive out these infiltrators. He underscored that the elections are not just about bringing the BJP to power or removing the Hemant Soren government, but rather for the welfare of women, youth and backwards castes.

Listing the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre in the past 10 years, Shah dared Soren to give an account of what he has done for Jharkhand.

“What you have done? You facilitated intruders and decreased both the population and land of the tribals. Tribal population is decreasing in Jharkhand, who is responsible for that? It is none other than you, who is responsible for it,” the minister said. These infiltrators snatch the tribal land, marry their daughters and grab their livelihood, he added.

“Soren cannot protect your roti-mati and beti as he sees his vote bank in these infiltrators. I am here to seek the support of the ST, SC and OBCs to form a BJP government in Jharkhand,” said Shah.

On Soren holding the Centre responsible for infiltration, Shah said intruders enter from Bangladesh borders and the village heads assist them instead of informing the police.