A superhero for oppressed kids

WEST BENGAL: Deeply moved by the plight of trafficked children, 52-yearold homemaker Nupur Ghosh dedicated all her resources to establishing an NGO called Srishtir Pathe in 2014 in Madhyamgram.

Since then, she has saved around 80 children who were being trafficked to various locations. Ghosh, a middle-class housewife who always dreamed of setting up a large shelter to assist trafficking victims, took a significant step by forming a small NGO to helps ome of these individuals.

“The main purpose of my life is to collaborate with the state government to set up a larger NGO that can provide better facilities for trafficked children,” says Ghosh.

Recalling her initial struggles, Ghosh shares, “Because my work often required frequent nighttime travels to rescue victims with the help of the police, I was branded as a bad woman in my in-laws’ community in Madhyamgram.

Eventually, perceptions changed, and people now approach me for help as they have recognised my noble intentions.” According to Ghosh, her NGO has successfully rescued several children who were victims of trafficking. While some of those children are now pursuing degrees in engineering, others have enrolled in hotel management courses. Smitha Roy, a co-worker of Ghosh, defines her as a woman on a noble mission.

“She has not only established an NGO but has also taken it upon herself to ensure the safety of children,” Roy stated.