A superhero for oppressed kids

WEST BENGAL: Deeply moved by the plight of trafficked children, 52-yearold homemaker Nupur Ghosh dedicated all her resources to establishing an NGO called Srishtir Pathe in 2014 in Madhyamgram.
Since then, she has saved around 80 children who were being trafficked to various locations. Ghosh, a middle-class housewife who always dreamed of setting up a large shelter to assist trafficking victims, took a significant step by forming a small NGO to helps ome of these individuals.
“The main purpose of my life is to collaborate with the state government to set up a larger NGO that can provide better facilities for trafficked children,” says Ghosh.
Recalling her initial struggles, Ghosh shares, “Because my work often required frequent nighttime travels to rescue victims with the help of the police, I was branded as a bad woman in my in-laws’ community in Madhyamgram.
Eventually, perceptions changed, and people now approach me for help as they have recognised my noble intentions.” According to Ghosh, her NGO has successfully rescued several children who were victims of trafficking. While some of those children are now pursuing degrees in engineering, others have enrolled in hotel management courses. Smitha Roy, a co-worker of Ghosh, defines her as a woman on a noble mission.
“She has not only established an NGO but has also taken it upon herself to ensure the safety of children,” Roy stated.
A senior of f icer from the Kolkata Police commented, “Whenever we provide information about child trafficking, Ghosh immediately arrives at the scene to assist our staff. She has helped many police officers locate missing children.” When Ghosh started her NGO, she received support from both the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the police.
While seeking financial aid from the state, she expressed, “The NGO operates solely on donations. Without government assistance, I will not be able to expand my organization. My goal is to increase our capacity so that we can provide shelter to more children.”
Ghosh’s desire t o establish an NGO stemmed from her prior experience working with various organisations dedicated to assisting the poor and distressed. Born to middleclass parents, she was inspired by her father to dedicate her life to serving the underprivileged. She graduated from Surendranath College, where her passion for helping those in need began.
Despite receiving death threats three times while serving the community, she remained undeterred and continued her work with even greater determination.
Ghosh recounted her experience in helping a woman who was being sexually assaulted by an alcoholic, leading to charges being framed against the assailant.
Ultimately, the man received a life sentence. In another case involving the gang rape of a two-yearold, the accused was sentenced to death, marking a significant achievement.
“Despite all the threats, the accused finally received the punishment he deserved,” Ghosh asserted.