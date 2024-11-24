Chandrababu Naidu asks officials to revive Andhra ties with Singapore govt

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the cooperation of the international society is imminent for the development of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials of his office to take steps for the restoration of relations with the Singapore government by holding the necessary consultations.

The CM is keen on restoration of the respect and trust towards the state globally. He is of the opinion that the cancellation of agreements by the previous YSRCP government damaged the reputation of the state and wanted the officials to approach the Singapore government, explain the happenings in the past and initiate measures in the direction of sailing together with mutual understanding.

“After holding thorough discussions and considering the opinions of all sections of people we have entered agreements. But the previous government breached the prestige of the State by cancelling those agreements all of a sudden. Such imprudent decisions caused a great damage to the State globally,” Naidu opined.

Recalling that the TDP government between 2014-19, roped in the Singapore for the development of Amaravati capital city and also exchanged several agreements, leaders of the TDP say that the YSRCP government terminated those agreements in the name of developing three capitals in the state. Thus Naidu is firm on restoring the relations with the Singapore for the development of the capital city, they observed.

In fact, Naidu, during a meeting recently held with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, appealed to him to help the state in roping in Singapore to collaborate in the development of Amaravati.