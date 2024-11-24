Future tense for Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: It seems that Sharad Pawar’s party, the NCP, faced significant challenges in the Assembly polls due to his failure to fulfill the promise of introducing fresh faces into the leadership and nurturing them, much like how Yashwantrao Chavan—Maharashtra’s first chief minister—mentored him.

Buoyed by a massive victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Pawar had pledged to provide opportunities to younger candidates. However, in his own constituency of Baramati—first represented by him and later by his nephew, Ajit Pawar, since the 1960s—he chose to field his own 32-year-old grand-nephew, Yogendra Pawar, against his nephew and rival, Ajit Pawar, who is also the deputy chief minister.

But the people opted for the more experienced Ajit Pawar. In the Lok Sabha election for the Baramati seat, Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, lost to Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, by 150,000 votes. In the assembly segment, she trailed by 48,000 votes. Notably, in the state elections, Ajit Pawar won against his grand-nephew Yogendra by a significant margin of 1,00,899 votes.