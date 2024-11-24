Lodge case against Lay Secretary of Church of South India: Madras HC to CBI

MADURAI: Taking into account that the government issued land for establishing industrial home and other purpose was sold illegally, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the CBI to register a case against the persons concerned from the Church of South India Trust Association (CSITA) and Church of South India (CSI) Madurai Ramnad Diocese, government officials and others who were involved in the illegal sale of government property in Madurai city.

Justice KK Ramakrishnan was hearing a PIL filed by the president of Christian Minorities Unit D Devasahayam who mentioned in litigation that 31.10 acre land in Tallakulam of Madurai was provided by the government to American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions (ABCFM) (later known as United Church Board for World Ministries) for the purpose of establishing an industrial home for needy women and only to cultivate and use its income for the industrial home.

By violating the conditions, the Lay Secretary of Church of South India (Madurai -Ramnad Diocese) in connivance with government officials and others fabricated the power deed and sold the property to private persons.

The court after hearing submissions of the rival sides said the properties of the United Church Board for World Ministries were transferred to the CSITA. The Directors of the CSITA conspired and colluded with the administrators of the CSI Madurai Ramnad Diocese sold the properties illegally and fabricated the power deed.

The court perused the order of the Division bench of this court in another PIL in the issue to arrive at a conclusion that the material does disclose a prima facie case for probe by CBI. It is clear that a resumption clause also is available that--if the land is not used for the purposes, land should be restored to the government.