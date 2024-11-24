Mixed bag for kin of seven former CMs in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The 2024 Assembly elections were significant for Jharkhand, as the reputations of all seven political figures who have served as chief ministers were at stake. Since Jharkhand became a separate state 24 years ago, it has had seven CMs, and the credibility of each of them was on the line.
CM Hemant Soren and former CMs Champai Soren and Babulal Marandi actively contested in the elections. Relatives of ex-CMs Shibu Soren, Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, and Madhu Koda also participated.
Champai, who became the seventh CM in February, ran for Seraikela but on a BJP ticket and won. Champai’s son, Babulal Soren, also contested from Ghatsila on a BJP ticket but lost.
Shibu Soren’s son Hemant Soren (JMM) retained Barhait Assembly seat for the third term against his nearest opponent Gamiliyel Hambrom. Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren(JMM) won Gandey Assembly seat by defeating Munia Devi (BJP). Hemant’s brother Basant Soren (JMM) also won from Dumka seat.
Former Jama MLA Sita Soren, the elder daughter in-law of Shibu Soren, who quit JMM and contested from Jamtara as a BJP candidate lost.
Meera Munda (BJP), wife of another former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda, lost from Potka.
Similarly, Geeta Koda (BJP), wife of Madhu Koda, lost from Jagannathpur. Babulal Marandi, however, won from Dhanwar. Daughter in-law of former CM Raghubar Das, Poornima Sahu Das (BJP), also won from Jamshedpur East.
The Soren clan
The patriarch: Shibu Soren
(January 11, 1944)
Founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and a former Chief Minister. Served as CM in 2005 for 10 days, again in 2008, and from 2009 to 2010. Prominent leader in tribal rights movement and currently leads JMM, a member of the INDIA bloc
Hemant Soren, CM
(Aug 10, 1975): Son of Shibu Soren. Youngest CM of Jharkhand. Became CM in 2013 and is a strong advocate for tribal rights. His govt has implemented key welfare schemes and fought for state’s resources. His leadership is shaped by his dedication to social justice
Basant Soren: Hemant’s brother, won from Dumka seat by a margin of 14,588 votes, further cementing the family’s influence in Jharkhand politics
Kalpana Soren (Hemant’s wife): A prominent politician in her own right. Has actively participated in poll rallies alongside husband. Her role in backing her husband has strengthened her position in the state
Sita Soren: Shibu’s daughter-in-law. Rose to prominence after the death of her husband, Durga Soren. Has carried forward legacy in Jama constituency, winning 3 consecutive polls. Sita joined BJP this year