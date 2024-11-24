Mixed bag for kin of seven former CMs in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The 2024 Assembly elections were significant for Jharkhand, as the reputations of all seven political figures who have served as chief ministers were at stake. Since Jharkhand became a separate state 24 years ago, it has had seven CMs, and the credibility of each of them was on the line.

CM Hemant Soren and former CMs Champai Soren and Babulal Marandi actively contested in the elections. Relatives of ex-CMs Shibu Soren, Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, and Madhu Koda also participated.

Champai, who became the seventh CM in February, ran for Seraikela but on a BJP ticket and won. Champai’s son, Babulal Soren, also contested from Ghatsila on a BJP ticket but lost.

Shibu Soren’s son Hemant Soren (JMM) retained Barhait Assembly seat for the third term against his nearest opponent Gamiliyel Hambrom. Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren(JMM) won Gandey Assembly seat by defeating Munia Devi (BJP). Hemant’s brother Basant Soren (JMM) also won from Dumka seat.

Former Jama MLA Sita Soren, the elder daughter in-law of Shibu Soren, who quit JMM and contested from Jamtara as a BJP candidate lost.

Meera Munda (BJP), wife of another former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda, lost from Potka.

Similarly, Geeta Koda (BJP), wife of Madhu Koda, lost from Jagannathpur. Babulal Marandi, however, won from Dhanwar. Daughter in-law of former CM Raghubar Das, Poornima Sahu Das (BJP), also won from Jamshedpur East.