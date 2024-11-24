Priyanka Gandhi’s 4 lakh victory margin betters her brother Rahul’s in Wayanad

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi made her electoral debut with a bang with a massive victory in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, vacated by brother Rahul Gandhi. Her margin of victory - by over 4.1 lakh votes - bettered Rahul’s 3.6 lakh vote margin.

The party also won byelections to all three assembly seats in Karnataka, wresting one each from the BJP and JD(S), while retained Palakkad in Kerala.

Bypolls were also held for several assembly constituencies in over a dozen states, including UP, which witnessed polling in nine seats. The ruling BJP retaining its five constituencies and wrested two from the Samajwadi Party.

In West Bengal, the ruling TMC won all the six assembly constituencies, including Madarihat it wrested from the BJP.

The ruing NDA in Bihar pocketed all four seats — Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari and Ramgarh. The NDA swept the bypolls to eight Assembly seats in the Northeast.

5 ON 7 IN RAJASTHAN

In Rajasthan, the BJP won five of seven seats while the Congress secured a win in Dausa. The ruling AAP in Punjab wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal from the Congress but lost the Barnala seat to the grand old party