Amit Shah to chair meet of CMs of LWE-affected states to review security, development

NEW DELHI: In the wake of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh in which 31 extremists were neutralised, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of Chief Ministers and Home Ministers from Left-Wing-Extremism (LWE)-affected states on Monday.

The meeting is aimed to take an update on the ongoing offensive and also discuss developmental projects being implanted in their respective jurisdictions, officials in the MHA said.

Ahead of the meeting the Home Minister on Saturday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and took an update from him and also reviewed the situation, the official said, adding that the conversation between the two leaders centred on “the details of the encounter”.

Shah, on his part, praised the efforts of the state police and central forces involved in the operation and appreciated their commitment on eradicating the Naxal influence from the region, the officials said.

Beside Sai, others, who will be attending in the meeting on Monday, include chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, Revanth Reddy of Telangana, Mohan Charan Manjhi of Odisha, Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra and Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, the MHA said in a statement.