Gang-rape of teenage girl sparks outrage in Gujarat, police launch man-hunt

AHMEDABAD: Police have launched a manhunt to track down a gang involved in the rape of a teenage girl in Vadodara on Friday night.
The girl's father, who lodged the complaint, said she had met a friend around 11:30 pm near Suncity Society. While the two were sitting together, a group of five people arrived on two motorcycles—two on one bike and three on another—around midnight.
An altercation broke out between the two and the group, with abusive language exchanged. Afterwards, two of the five left, but two others sexually assaulted the victim, while the other person restrained her friend. Following the attack, the victim and her friend immediately reported the crime to the police.
Authorities have since cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. At the crime scene, police found shattered glass and a chainsaw, both of which have been seized as evidence.
Police said that the victim and her friend could not recognize the faces of the accused who spoke in both Hindi and Gujarati languages. The two who left before the rape are reportedly minors.
The district police chief Rohan Anand stated, "One or two pieces of jewellery worn by the victim were recovered from the crime scene, along with some belongings of the accused. All police teams are working tirelessly to track down the perpetrators. After a counseling session lasting one-and-a-half to two hours, the victim's complaint was officially registered. According to both the victim and her friend, the three accused appear to be around 30-35 years old."
He further clarified, "The victim had left her house to meet a friend, not to attend Garba. She was dressed in regular attire, not festive clothing."