Northeast is heart and soul of Bharat, says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday dubbed the Northeast region as the 'heart and soul' of Bharat. He urged the media fraternity to showcase the region’s potential in tourism and development.

Delivering a keynote address at “The Conclave 2024”, organised by Pratidin Media Network, Dhankhar highlighted the transformative impact of the government’s 'Act East' policy.

He requested the media fraternity to give due importance in shaping national narratives. “Putting New Zealand, Switzerland, and Scotland together, you will still fall short of the wealth of the Northeast. Each state in the region is a paradise for visitors, tourist and locals alike”, Dhankhar remarked while speaking about the significance of the Northeast region.

He said that the connectivity to the Northeast region has witnessed a remarkable change as the number of airports and other modes of connectivity have increased.“The number of airports have doubled and waterways have expanded twentyfold, sparking immense interest and investment nationwide”, he said.

Touching upon the recent recognition of Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit as classical languages, he said, “This recognition carries a positive ripple effect, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our nation."

During his address, he also dwelt upon the Northeast’s spiritual and natural heritage grandeur mentioning about the revered Kamakhya temple and the world famous Kaziranga National Park.

Highlighting the cultural and exquisite cuisine of Northeast, he said,“ I cannot describe the kind of cultural fiesta I experienced in words."

Spelling out on the salient features of government’s “Act East policy”, he said that the policy is not confined to the frontiers of the nation but goes beyond India, fostering deeper connections with the Southeast Asian countries.

“This policy will be a game changer, fostering deeper cultural and economic ties with the region”, he remarked.

Drawing parallels with Kashmir, he also said that "Kashmir is a breath taking destination that must be embraced and celebrated. In 1990, during my tenure in the union ministry, I visited Srinagar and there were hardly 20 people on the road. Last year, according to Raya Sabha records, more than 2 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. This is a testament to the transformative journey of our nation”.

He also said that the tourism can change the entire landscape of northeast. It will bring in exponential employment growth and position the region as a global tourist hub. Apart from this, he also spoke about responsible media in a time of rapid technological disruptions. “The editorial space must inform and sensitize the public, ensuring that the media continues to be the watchdog of democracy," he said.

Recalling the media role during Emergency period, he said that the media must always stand as a pillar of democracy. However, he also cautioned over the dangers being posed by misinformation, sensationalism and anti-national narratives.

“False narrative and sensationalism may be juicy but they damage the nation’s fabric. The media must neutralize these forces and safeguard our democratic values”, he urged.

He also said that the media should focus on the unprecedented growth trajectory of Bharat. Other prominent who attended the conclave includes union minister Sarbananda and members of host media house.