Congress being run by ‘urban Naxals’, says PM Modi in Maharashtra rally

MUMBAI: Alleging that the Congress is being run by a “gang of urban Naxals”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the public to unite in defeating the “dangerous agenda” of the grand old party that has a history of looting people once it comes to power.
PM Modi was in Maharashtra to unveil and lay the foundations for various infrastructure and development projects. This is his third visit to the state in the last few days ahead of state assembly elections scheduled for November.
With an eye on power, Congress makes many false promises that they fail to achieve once in power. “They indulge in selfish politics and do nothing for the people. While one of the chief ministers has usurped people’s land, another Congress-ruled state of Himachal Pradesh wants to impose tax on toilets. The party is scared that if the people unite, their nefarious designs of dividing the country will fall flat,” Modi said. He was addressing a rally in Washim after launching various projects.
“We have to be alert. A gang of urban Naxals runs Congress. Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with those who do not harbour good intentions for India. Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections from the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs,” he alleged.
Likening the Congress to the Britishers, the PM said, “Like the British, the Congress also does not consider Dalits, backward and tribals as their equals. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said. Saints from the community inspired culture and spiritualism, but the British despised them. Even after they left the country, successive Congress govts continued to prevent the community from coming into the mainstream, the PM added.