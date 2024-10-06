Congress being run by ‘urban Naxals’, says PM Modi in Maharashtra rally

MUMBAI: Alleging that the Congress is being run by a “gang of urban Naxals”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the public to unite in defeating the “dangerous agenda” of the grand old party that has a history of looting people once it comes to power.

PM Modi was in Maharashtra to unveil and lay the foundations for various infrastructure and development projects. This is his third visit to the state in the last few days ahead of state assembly elections scheduled for November.

With an eye on power, Congress makes many false promises that they fail to achieve once in power. “They indulge in selfish politics and do nothing for the people. While one of the chief ministers has usurped people’s land, another Congress-ruled state of Himachal Pradesh wants to impose tax on toilets. The party is scared that if the people unite, their nefarious designs of dividing the country will fall flat,” Modi said. He was addressing a rally in Washim after launching various projects.