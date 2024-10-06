IAS officer Jitendra Jorwal transforms lives of children, women in Punjab's Sangrur

PUNJAB: The welfare of children and women is crucial for the overall progress of any society. The well-being of children and women’s participation in the workforce positively impacts the economy.

Recognising this, IAS officer Jitendra Jorwal, who as deputy commissioner (DC) of Punjab’s Sangrur, had played a pivotal role in improving the lives of many children and women in the district.

When he joined Sangrur district administration as DC in 2022, his first priority was to assess the health of the children in the district. To do this, he initiated a health survey in government schools. The results were alarming — about 40% of 1,188 students studying in 21 government schools were found to be anaemic.

Anaemia is a health condition in which the body lacks enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to tissues, leading to various health problems, including stunted growth.

Since the condition is treatable, in 2023, Jorwal introduced changes to the mid-day meal programme, adding iron-rich foods and folic acid tablets to the diet. To ensure smooth implementation, teams were formed at block and district levels to monitor the distribution and consumption of these tablets, with regular reports sent to the deputy commissioner’s office every 15 days.

Quick and remarkable change

“Due to the regular supply of IFA tablets, it became a ritual among students and teachers to consume iron folic tablets after a mid-day meal. Also, the setting up of kitchen gardens in schools resulted in nutritious food intake. Consumption of these tablets and iron rich vegetables like spinach, methi (fenugreek), curry leaves, (and) drumsticks helped to curb iron deficiency,” said Jorwal.