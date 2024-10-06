Kiran Rao: Portrait of a lady who has a story to tell

Initially planned as a three-month shoot, it extended into a grueling six-month marathon in the heat of Gujarat’s Bhuj. Rao has reminisced about the experience, likening it to film school. “I was in charge of getting the actors into layers of clothes — it was quite an experience.”

It was on the sets of Lagaan that Rao met Aamir Khan, though they reconnected later, during the shoot of Swades (2004), eventually leading to their relationship. During the filming of Rang De Basanti (2006), she penned her first feature, Dhobi Ghat (2010), which she nervously presented to Khan, fearing he might dislike it. Instead, it went on to earn double its production cost.

Dhobi Ghat can be thought of as Rao’s love letter to Mumbai. Through its interconnected stories of an artist, a photographer, and a washerman with acting aspirations, the film explores the dreams and realities of life in the city. There’s a scene where a newly-married girl named Yasmin (meaning “jasmine flower”) documents her new life in Mumbai through video diaries—perhaps seeds being sown for Laapataa Ladies. The parallels between Yasmin in Dhobi Ghat and Phool, played by Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies, are unmistakable. Two flowers from different times, different gardens.

After Dhobi Ghat, Rao’s creative output as a director slowed. Candid about feeling stuck in a “rut of overthinking,” she focused on producing during this period, backing films like Delhi Belly (2011), Talaash (2012), and Dangal (2016) under Aamir Khan Productions. Her return to the director’s chair, after a 13-year hiatus, with Laapataa Ladies rose above the hardship of making the hardest of films: ‘that second film’. Her efforts have paid off, with the film chosen as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

However, this decision wasn’t without its share of debates. Some argued that Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, a sensitive portrayal of two nurses in Mumbai, was a stronger contender. Additionally, criticisms emerged over the FFI’s ‘sexist’ citation of Laapataa Ladies and the lack of women on the jury, with many calling them the real “laapataa ladies” (missing women). But that’s a conversation for another day.

As Kiran Rao navigates her return to the director’s chair, her journey continues to reflect a quiet strength and resilience that defies easy categorization—not unlike the women she chooses to portray on screen.