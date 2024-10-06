More than 61 per cent polling in peaceful Haryana election

CHANDIGARH: More than 61% polling was recorded in Haryana assembly polls on Saturday in which the ruling BJP is eyeing a third term and the Opposition Congress seeking a comeback after a decade.

According to the data available at 5 pm, over 61% polling has been registered and it will further increase once all information comes in.

Officials said that polling, which closed at 6 pm, went on smoothly barring clashes in Nuh between supporters of two candidates which left three persons injured.

Among the top names in the fray are CM Nayab Singh Saini, BJP’s Anil Vij and OP Dhankar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of Congress, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP’s Dushyant Chautala.

Among the districts, according to the Election Commission data available at 5 pm, Yamunanagar had recorded a poll percentage of 67.93, Sirsa 65.37, Rohtak 60.56, Nuh 68.28, Palwal 67.69, Mahendragarh 65.76, Kurukshetra 65.55 and Jind 66.02. However, by 5 pm, districts like

Gurugram recorded 49.92 poll percentage, Faridabad 51.28 while Panchkula registered 54.71%.