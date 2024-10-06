Party leadership will decide Haryana CM face: Bhupinder Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said his party is going to form the government with a comfortable majority and reiterated that the decision on CM’s face would be made by the high command on the opinion of Congress MLAs.

His remarks came after the polling ended and several exit polls predicted Congress’ victory in the Haryana polls. “We are forming the government with a comfortable majority,” 77-year-old Hooda told reporters at his Rohtak residence.

On exit polls, the leader said, “I have been saying that according to our assessment, we are forming the government with a comfortable majority... I have been saying that people have decided to form the Congress government.”

On who will be the CM if the Congress comes to power, Hooda reiterated that there is a laid down procedure in the party, according to which “the opinion of the party MLAs will be sought and the high command will decide.”

Asked that Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala are also aspirants for the CM’s posts, Hooda said politics is such that one can have aspirations. “But there is a procedure that legislators will give their opinion and high command will decide.”

On the BJP leaders saying their party will return to power, Hooda quipped, “What else will BJP say? They will come to know once results are out.”

Dubbing the BJP-led government in Haryana as a “non-performing” government, he said corruption and unemployment were at their peak under their dispensation while every section were fed up with this government.

Meanwhile, CM Nayab Singh Saini said he was still hopeful of a BJP’s better performance. We are eagerly awaiting the outcome,” he said.