Qutub Minar lights up in pink to raise awareness on breast cancer

NEW DELHI: As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Delhi’s iconic heritage structure, Qutub Minar, will be illuminated in pink until Sunday.

The initiative has been organised by Fortis Hospital, which has installed LED lights around the structure. It has been glowing in pink since October 4. Through this effort, the hospital aims to spread awareness about the disease.

The historic structure will serve as a powerful symbol, highlighting the importance of timely screening, early detection, and effective diagnosis of breast cancer, according to Fortis Hospital, which has taken the initiative.

Yash Rawat, Facility Director of Fortis Gurugram, stated that the Qutub Minar, illuminated in pink, stands as a beacon of awareness, urging women to prioritize their health through regular screenings.

“Through this initiative, we aim to inspire collective action toward breast cancer prevention and detection, ultimately saving lives,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of early screening, Dr. Vedant Kabra, Principal Director of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, noted an alarming trend of young women being diagnosed with the disease, which has traditionally been identified in women over the age of 50.