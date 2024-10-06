Qutub Minar lights up in pink to raise awareness on breast cancer

NEW DELHI: As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Delhi’s iconic heritage structure, Qutub Minar, will be illuminated in pink until Sunday.
The initiative has been organised by Fortis Hospital, which has installed LED lights around the structure. It has been glowing in pink since October 4. Through this effort, the hospital aims to spread awareness about the disease.
The historic structure will serve as a powerful symbol, highlighting the importance of timely screening, early detection, and effective diagnosis of breast cancer, according to Fortis Hospital, which has taken the initiative.
Yash Rawat, Facility Director of Fortis Gurugram, stated that the Qutub Minar, illuminated in pink, stands as a beacon of awareness, urging women to prioritize their health through regular screenings.
“Through this initiative, we aim to inspire collective action toward breast cancer prevention and detection, ultimately saving lives,” he added.
Emphasising the importance of early screening, Dr. Vedant Kabra, Principal Director of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, noted an alarming trend of young women being diagnosed with the disease, which has traditionally been identified in women over the age of 50.
“Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Indian women, accounting for over 25% of all female cancers. While it was once predominantly diagnosed in women between the ages of 50 and 64, alarming trends over the past decade show that younger women, even in their 20s and 30s, are now increasingly being diagnosed with advanced stages of the disease. Early screening, therefore, is more important than ever,” he said.
Qutub Minar glowing in pink draws inspiration from the pink ribbon, which has become synonymous with breast cancer awareness a symbol of solidarity and support for those affected with the disease.
While the month emphasizes early detection through mammograms, self-exams are also critical in spotting potential abnormalities early. Despite being one of the most common forms of cancer among females, many women tend to ignore the symptoms and get diagnosed in aggravated stages.