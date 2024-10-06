Srinagar Diary: Farooq rules out NC alliance with BJP

Independent candidates, small parties on focus

As political parties and contesting candidates in Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly looking forward to counting of votes for J&K Assembly on October 9, the small parties and independent candidates may come into focus if there is a fractured mandate. The NC-Congress alliance forged an alliance on 83 out of the total 90 Assembly seats in J&K. On the five seats the two parties were involved in a friendly contest while the alliance left two seats – one each in Kashmir and Jammu to their allies – CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPPP) leader Harsh Dev Singh.

Omar rules out NC alliance with BJP

Amid rumours that BJP and National Conference leaders have met to discuss post poll scenario, J&K’s grand old party NC has ruled out alliance with the saffron party in Jammu and Kashmir. The NC president Farooq Abdullah said the party would never forge an alliance with BJP to form the government in J&K. He said any party that aligns with BJP will vanish in J&K. Earlier, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar dismissed speculation about NC and BJP forging post poll alliance as baseless. “NC remains firmly aligned with INDIA Bloc and is not engaging in any outside negotiations,” he said.

Lt Gen Srivastava takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava has taken over the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based strategic 15 Corps. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai today handed over the reins of 15 Corps to Lt Gen Srivastava after being at the helm for the last 16 months. After completing his tenure in Kashmir, Lt Gen Ghai now moves to Army Headquarters, where he will assume the charge of Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). On assuming charge of the strategic corps, Lt General Srivastava paid obeisance at the Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, honouring the sacrifices of the bravehearts.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com