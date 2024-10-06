Surat's diamond industry dims: Factory closures, job losses hit hard

AHMEDABAD: India’s diamond industry is facing a severe crisis, with the Gujarat Diamond Workers’ Union reporting that over 60 factory workers have taken their own lives in the past six months due to economic distress.

The union emphasizes that this alarming trend highlights the dire conditions plaguing the sector, pushing many artisans to despair.

A recent report reveals that the diamond industry employs more than 1.3 million individuals nationwide, with over 800,000 workers based in Surat alone.

The diamond industry is currently grappling with a significant downturn, attributed to a decline in import and export activity over the past three years, driven by various global and domestic challenges.

Factors such as the ongoing conflicts involving Russia-Ukraine, and Israel have severely impacted the arrival of rough diamonds in India, resulting in factory closures, defaults, and reduced working hours for workers.

Global recession

Diamond market experts indicate a marked decline in demand for polished diamonds in key markets such as the United States, China and Europe. This downturn can be attributed to a combination of economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and escalating geopolitical tensions, all of which have tarnished the appeal of the diamond market.

Additionally, the ongoing global recession has led consumers to tighten their budgets, resulting in reduced spending on luxury items, including diamonds. As a result, the once-thriving diamond industry is facing significant challenges as it navigates this complex landscape of diminished consumer confidence and shifting spending habits.