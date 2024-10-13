Gang-rape of foreign teen girl sparks outrage in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A teenage girl, a foreigner, was allegedly raped by unidentified people, who restrained her male friend, on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Vadodara city, police said on Saturday.

“The survivor told the police that she had gone out to meet her childhood male friend around 11 pm on Friday. They were returning on a Scooty, five people on two-wheelers intercepted them, said Vadodara (rural) SP Rohan Anand.

Two of them left after some argument, while three others remained. Of these three, two raped the girl, while the third person restrained her friend, he said. “The teens informed the police,” Anand said.