BJP releases first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand assembly elections; Marandi, Champai to contest

RANCHI: BJP on Saturday released the first list of 66 candidates, including 12 women candidates, for the Assembly elections to be held on November 13 and November 20.

According to the list, State BJP President Babulal Marandi will contest from Rajdhanwar, Champai Soren will contest from Saraikela, Lobin Hembram from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, Geeta Koda from Jagannathpur, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, while former CM Arjun Munda's wife Meera Munda will contest from Potka.

Apart from this, Champai Soren's son Babulal Soren has been made a candidate from Ghatshila. The party has also given ticket to Purnima Das, daughter-in-law of former CM and Odisha Governor Raghuvar Das. She will contest from Jamshedpur East. At the same time, putting an end to the rumours over the Ranchi Assembly seat, the party has again expressed confidence over six times MLA, CP Singh.

Naveen Jaiswal will also contest from Hatia Assembly seat once again in the Ranchi district. In addition to that, Amit Yadav has been given a ticket from Barkatha. He joined BJP just before the announcement of the elections. Manju Devi, who also joined the BJP ahead of the polls, has been made a candidate from Jamua, while Kamlesh Singh, the lone NCP MLA in Jharkhand who joined the BJP recently, has been made a candidate from Hussainabad.

Other candidates who were given ticket include --