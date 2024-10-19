Cataract patients woken up, made BJP members in Rajkot; Party denies, calls it defamation plot

AHMEDABAD: A new controversy has erupted in Gujarat over the BJP's membership drive, with a viral video showing patients at Rajkot's Ranchoddas Bapu Charitable Trust eye hospital being woken up in the middle of the night and enrolled as BJP members after cataract surgeries.

Reports reveal that patients registered at Junagadh's Trimurti Hospital were brought to Rajkot for cataract surgeries on September 16. During the night, a person allegedly woke them up, collected OTPs, and enrolled them as BJP members.

Kamlesh Thummar, a patient from Junagadh, captured the incident on video and shared it with the media. Many patients only realized they had been made BJP members when they received confirmation messages.

"I went to Rajkot for cataract surgery last Sunday and fell asleep around 8 PM," alleged Kamlesh Thummar, who traveled from Junagadh for eye surgery.

"Around 10:30-11 PM, someone woke me up, asked for my mobile number, I think it was for the hospital. Before I knew it, he took my phone, mentioned an OTP, and when I got my phone back, I was a BJP member," said Thummar.

"When I asked him, 'Did you make me a BJP member?' he replied, 'There’s no other way.' This shouldn’t happen. Out of 400 people, around 200-250 became members — those with mobiles. This is a scam; people were forced into membership," Thummar claimed.