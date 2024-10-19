Punjab paddy crisis: CM Mann says ready to deal with farmers’ agitation, warns against procurement disruptions

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned stakeholders against disruptions in paddy procurement during the ongoing Kharif marketing season, stating the government has a backup plan to ensure smooth operations.

During a meeting with a delegation of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha here at Punjab Bhawan, CM Mann said that farmers, commission agents (Arthias) and rice millers are a chain of food production in the state and it should not be disturbed. He said that the state government is committed for safeguarding the interests of every stakeholder.

Mann said that the state government has an alternative plan ready for getting the milling of rice done to safeguard the interests of common food growers. He said that the state government would not hesitate to take this decision in the wake of the larger interests of the farmers. He said that some forces inimical to the state are trying to politicise this matter just to get credit of paddy procurement at cost of harassing farmers.

He said that the state government is firmly committed to the smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy and it is duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government’s decision is duly implemented. Mann categorically said that the distress sale of the paddy in the Mandis would not be allowed and severest of severe action would be taken against officers found responsible for it.