Two ITBP jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Narayanpur

RAIPUR: Two jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed in a powerful explosion of improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) close to forested terrain of Kodliyar village while the security forces were returning from the search operation in an edgy district of Narayanpur, south Bastar, on Saturday.

According to the Bastar Inspector General for Police Sundarraj P, the two personnel of the Narayanpur district police also sustained injuries in the IED blast, their conditions were stated to be stable and out of danger.

“Based on a tip-off about the presence of the Maoists in the region, a joint team of Narayanpur District Reserve Guard (DRG), the district police force, Bastar Fighters and ITBP unit was out on a planned operation. The deceased ITBP personnel, identified as Amar Panwar, 36, from Satara (Maharashtra) and K Rajesh, 36, who hailed from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), died during their evacuation from the area. Both the personnel belonged to the 53rd battalion of the paramilitary force. The other two injured troopers have been admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred at around afternoon on Saturday”, the IG said.

It couldn't be known whether the security personnel accidentally stepped on the planted IED or it was triggered by Maoists while the forces were on the move in the operation.